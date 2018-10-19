Thailand prepares to assume ASEAN Chairmanship in 2019





BANGKOK, 19th October 2018, (NNT) – The committee tasked with preparations for Thailand’s chairmanship of ASEAN has laid down a framework to create understanding, and educate the public about the bloc while encouraging all Thais to be good hosts to visitors.

Chairman of the committee and Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s office Dr. Kobsak Pootrakul told media representatives today, that during the latest meeting, members of the committee discussed the process involved in several tasks which include the making of a central website about Thailand assuming the ASEAN chairmanship in 2019, a logo design contest marking the occasion and several channels to inform the public more about ASEAN. Dr. Kobsak said the committee is considering a public relations plan on the benefits to Thailand when it assumes the chairmanship while urging Thai residents to be welcoming to visitors to the Kingdom.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article