EU to Cooperate With North African Countries to Reduce Illegal Immigration

During a summit this summer, the European Council discussed the bloc’s migration policy, agreeing on the establishment of “regional disembarkation platforms in close cooperation with relevant third countries” and controlled centers in EU member states to process asylum applications.
European leaders plan to strengthen the borders of the union by cooperating with Turkey and North African countries.
According to a draft statement, prepared during a summit in Brussels, the EU plans to work with transit countries on “investigating, apprehending and prosecuting smugglers and traffickers should be intensified,” also urging for the creation of a joint anti-smuggling task force.
