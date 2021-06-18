Pattani Expands Field Hospitals on Spreading COVID-19







PATTANI, June 18 (TNA) – Officials in the southern border province installed 300 more beds at their field hospitals as COVID-19 cases were increasing at two factories.

New COVID-19 cases were confirmed daily in Pattani, especially at Royal Foods factory and Pae Arun seafood factory.

The Royal Foods cluster had 199 COVID-19 cases, up by three yesterday, and the Pae Arun cluster logged two more cases yesterday for a total of 21.

