Leicester City players promote Phuket in TAT’s new ad campaign
Pattani Expands Field Hospitals on Spreading COVID-19
PATTANI, June 18 (TNA) – Officials in the southern border province installed 300 more beds at their field hospitals as COVID-19 cases were increasing at two factories.
New COVID-19 cases were confirmed daily in Pattani, especially at Royal Foods factory and Pae Arun seafood factory.
The Royal Foods cluster had 199 COVID-19 cases, up by three yesterday, and the Pae Arun cluster logged two more cases yesterday for a total of 21.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA