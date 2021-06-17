Many skeptical over Prayut’s ability to reopen Thailand fully in 4 months







Many people remain uncertain about Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s mission to reopen Thailand in four months, which he stated in a televised announcement yesterday (Wednesday), due to the ongoing high COVID-19 infection rate and current low vaccination rate.

A food vendor in Bangkok’s Laksi district said that he believes the country can be reopened as planned, telling Thai PBS that the government “must have already thought it through.”

He is, however, still worried, because the COVID-19 situation has not improved, especially with the new infections exceeding 2,000 cases every day. “The number hasn’t dropped,” he said.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





