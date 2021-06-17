  • June 17, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Many skeptical over…

Many skeptical over Prayut’s ability to reopen Thailand fully in 4 months

Many skeptical over Prayut’s ability to reopen Thailand fully in 4 months

Woman selling seafood at local market in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Thailand_becausewecan / Pixabay.



Many people remain uncertain about Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s mission to reopen Thailand in four months, which he stated in a televised announcement yesterday (Wednesday), due to the ongoing high COVID-19 infection rate and current low vaccination rate.

A food vendor in Bangkok’s Laksi district said that he believes the country can be reopened as planned, telling Thai PBS that the government “must have already thought it through.”

He is, however, still worried, because the COVID-19 situation has not improved, especially with the new infections exceeding 2,000 cases every day. “The number hasn’t dropped,” he said.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

No link established between COVID-19 vaccinations and deaths of 13 people: DDC
News

No link established between COVID-19 vaccinations and...

June 17, 2021
Prayut to Visit Phuket to Inspect ‘Sandbox’ Readiness
Phuket

Prayut to Visit Phuket to Inspect ‘Sandbox’...

June 17, 2021
Phuket COVID deaths include German national, woman with ALS
Phuket

Phuket COVID deaths include German national, woman...

June 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.