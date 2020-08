NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A two-year-old boy remained in a coma on Friday, three days after he was left alone in a scorching hot van outside a childcare centre in Phibun district for six hours.

Thanakit “Nong Kongbin” Yodmanee was being treated in the pediatric intensive care unit at Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nujaree Raekrun

BANGKOK POST

