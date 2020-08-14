Phuket Free of COVID-19 and Tourists

Phuket Free of COVID-19 and Tourists1 min read
PHUKET, Aug 13 (TNA) – Phuket has been free of the coronavirus disease 2019 but still needs frequent tourism promotional campaigns because its tourism has not picked up, according to the mayor of Patong district.
Chalermlak Kebsap, the mayor, said that although Phuket had been free of COVID-19 cases and eased business lockdowns were attracting Thai visitors, the economy and tourism of the southern island had not recovered.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA