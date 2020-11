SONGKHLA: A Malaysian policeman was killed and another wounded in a clash with kratom smugglers on the Malaysian side of the border opposite Sadao district in the early hours of Tuesday.

Two Thai smugglers were arrested. Three other Thais were wounded, fled to Thailand and were caught.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts