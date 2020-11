NONG KHAI, Nov 23 (TNA) – More than eight millions of meth pills were seized in a drug bust on the Mekong river bank in the northeastern province of Nong Khai on Sunday.

Maj. Gen. Boonsin Phadklang, commander of the Surasakmontree Task Force said the joint operation acted on a tip-off about smuggling of illegal drugs at the border in Nong Khai.

