BANGKOK, Nov 11 (TNA) – Tourists will arrive on over 10 yachts as the government has eased disease control measures on visitors by sea.

Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said operators of the yachts contacted the bureau to request permission for the visits of the tourists, mostly from Singapore and Malaysia.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts