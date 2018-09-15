Political restrictions to be eased very soon: Dr. Wissanu





Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngarm hinted on Thursday that the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) would ease political restrictions very soon in order to allow political parties to carry out certain political activities.

Although the law on the election of MPs and the act on the selection of senators have been published in the Royal Gazette, he said political parties still could not conduct any political activities unless there is an announcement from the NCPO to ease political restrictions.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

