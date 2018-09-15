General Prayut to visit Loei, Petchabun next week

BANGKOK, 15th September 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to visit Loei province in the Northeast and Phetchabun province in the North on 17th -18th September on a field trip and to attend a Cabinet retreat.
On 17th September, Gen Prayut will depart from the Royal Air Force’s Airport Wing and will later meet local people at Loei Rajabhat University before chairing the opening of the four-lane Highway 201.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Mangkhut to bring heavy rain, floods
-
Political restrictions to be eased very soon: Dr. Wissanu
-
British Embassy agrees to Thai police’s request to question alleged Koh Tao rape victim in UK
-
Rise of the Right in EU: ‘People Don’t Want to be Raped and Robbed’ – Academic
-
Countdown to elections begins with two poll-related laws published in Royal Gazette