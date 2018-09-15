road in Phetchabun Province
News

General Prayut to visit Loei, Petchabun next week

By TN / September 15, 2018

BANGKOK, 15th September 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to visit Loei province in the Northeast and Phetchabun province in the North on 17th -18th September on a field trip and to attend a Cabinet retreat.

On 17th September, Gen Prayut will depart from the Royal Air Force’s Airport Wing and will later meet local people at Loei Rajabhat University before chairing the opening of the four-lane Highway 201.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close