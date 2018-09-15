General Prayut to visit Loei, Petchabun next week





BANGKOK, 15th September 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to visit Loei province in the Northeast and Phetchabun province in the North on 17th -18th September on a field trip and to attend a Cabinet retreat.

On 17th September, Gen Prayut will depart from the Royal Air Force’s Airport Wing and will later meet local people at Loei Rajabhat University before chairing the opening of the four-lane Highway 201.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

