At Least 10 People Killed in Fire on Ship Off Coast of Indonesia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 10 people were killed in a fire that occurred on a ship off the coast of Indonesia on September 14, the Xinhua news agency reported.
As a result of the rescue operation, the services managed to save 126 people from the ship, the Xinhua news agency reported citing a spokesperson for Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management.
According to the Transport Ministry, the vessel was heading to Bangai port in Central Sulawesi province.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
