Death Toll in Ferry Accident in Indonesia Rises to 29 – Rescue Team

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number of those killed in Tuesday’s ferry capsize in Indonesia increased to 29, Syamsul Kadri, the head of the rescue operation, said on Wednesday.
“The most updated data about the casualty is 29 people dead and around 41 others are still unfounded,” Kadri said as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.
Kadri indicated that as many as 98 people had been rescued from the vessel.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
You may also like
-
Former Malaysian PM Najib Arrested in $4.5bn 1MDB Probe
-
Muslim Wedding Involving 11-Year-Old Bride in Thailand Violated Law, Officials Say
-
Indian Embassy In Afghanistan Condemns Deadly Attack On Hindus, Sikhs
-
Man Doesn’t Give Up on Dream of Finding a Wife Despite Being Rejected 80,000 Times
-
Japan Calls on 26,000 People to Evacuate as Typhoon Nears – Reports