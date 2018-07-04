Former Malaysian PM Najib Arrested in $4.5bn 1MDB Probe

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Najib Razak, the former Malaysian prime minister, has been arrested for his alleged role in the 1MDB scandal, which saw billions embezzled from a government fund.

Najib, who was toppled from power in May, was arrested in his Kuala Lumpur home on Tuesday afternoon and will be charged in court in the Malaysian capital on Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the team investigating 1MDB.

The former prime minster was picked up from his property using three unmarked cars and taken to the Malaysian anti-corruption agency (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya.

His arrest came after the newly elected government, led by 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad, reopened the investigation into 1MDB the moment it came into power in May and pledged to bring to justice all of those responsible for the multibillion dollar fraud, The Guardian reported.

Mahathir said last week that authorities had an almost “perfect case” against Najib on charges including bribery, theft of government funds and embezzlement.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

