Boeing logo on the company building
Tech

Boeing has a new design for hypersonic passenger plane

By TN / July 4, 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net – Boeing has revealed a concept design for a hypersonic aircraft that could reach most locations in the world within one to three hours, Dezeen reports.

The American aerospace company showed a rendering of what the plane could look like at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics conference in Atlanta this week.

Boeing said the design was based on current research by company engineers, who are looking at passenger travel as one of many possible applications for the hypersonic technology they are developing.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close