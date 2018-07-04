Boeing has a new design for hypersonic passenger plane

PanARMENIAN.Net – Boeing has revealed a concept design for a hypersonic aircraft that could reach most locations in the world within one to three hours, Dezeen reports.

The American aerospace company showed a rendering of what the plane could look like at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics conference in Atlanta this week.

Boeing said the design was based on current research by company engineers, who are looking at passenger travel as one of many possible applications for the hypersonic technology they are developing.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network