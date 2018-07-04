Boeing has a new design for hypersonic passenger plane

PanARMENIAN.Net – Boeing has revealed a concept design for a hypersonic aircraft that could reach most locations in the world within one to three hours, Dezeen reports.
The American aerospace company showed a rendering of what the plane could look like at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics conference in Atlanta this week.
Boeing said the design was based on current research by company engineers, who are looking at passenger travel as one of many possible applications for the hypersonic technology they are developing.
Full story: panarmenian.net
PanARMENIAN Network
You may also like
-
AAPICO Hitech partners with VINFAST to establish joint venture manufacturing BIW in Vietnam
-
DTAC assures 430,000 cellphone users of no disruption of services after September 15
-
Google to Delete Food Emoji As Part of ‘Inclusion’ Effort to Embrace Vegans
-
Microsoft announces plan to acquire GitHub for US$7.5 billion
-
Why do we stay on Facebook? It’s complicated