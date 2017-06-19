Monday, June 19, 2017
Home > Tech > Boeing launches new version of 737 jet

Boeing launches new version of 737 jet

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 with new livery taking off
TN Tech 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Boeing has maintained the pressure on Airbus, its main rival, with the launch of the biggest version yet of the 737 short-haul jet, BBC News reports.

The world’s largest commercial aircraft maker announced plans for the 737 Max 10 at the Paris Air Show on Monday, June 19.

The new variant of the plane can carry up to 230 passengers and already has more than 240 orders from 10 customers.

Boeing says the new 737 will have the lowest operating costs of any single-aisle plane ever produced.

“The Max 10 will provide customers with even more flexibility in terms of airplane range and higher seat count,” chief executive Dennis Muilenburg told the BBC.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Study says Bing and Yahoo searches more effective than Google

Free car engine modification service after halt of Benzene 91 sales

Thai Finance Minister to propose warning alerts on mobile phone

Leave a Reply