Mangkhut to bring heavy rain, floods

All parts of the country have been warned to brace for rain and flooding caused by Typhoon Mangkhut from Sunday until Wednesday.
The Central Plains, the East and the western coast of the South were warned to be ready for torrential rain from tomorrow until Tuesday when the typhoon is predicted to hit the upper part of Vietnam and the lower part China, the Meteorological Department said on Friday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
