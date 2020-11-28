November 28, 2020

Foreign Ministry Defends Responses To Protesters

Anti-government protest in front of the Government House in Bangkok on 14 October 2020

Anti-government protest in front of the Government House in Bangkok on 14 October 2020. Photo: Milktea. CC BY-SA 4.0.


BANGKOK, Nov 27 (TNA) — The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted that government responses to protesters complied with laws and international standards.

Thanee Saengrat, the spokesman who is also the director-general of the Department of Information, made the statement in response to a joint announcement from 13 international civil society organizations that demanded the government respect and protect peaceful demonstrations, be accountable for rights violations and promise compensation for affected people.

