Foreign Ministry Defends Responses To Protesters





BANGKOK, Nov 27 (TNA) — The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted that government responses to protesters complied with laws and international standards.

Thanee Saengrat, the spokesman who is also the director-general of the Department of Information, made the statement in response to a joint announcement from 13 international civil society organizations that demanded the government respect and protect peaceful demonstrations, be accountable for rights violations and promise compensation for affected people.

