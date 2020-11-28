November 28, 2020

Iran says ‘hard revenge awaits’ scientist’s killers

A city in Iran. Photo: Mostafa Meraji / Pixabay.


The killing of Iran’s top nuclear scientist by unknown assailants is being linked to Israel by senior political, military officials in Tehran, Anadolu Agency reports.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the top-notch nuclear scientist who headed research and innovation wing at Iran’s Defense Ministry, was killed on Friday on the outskirts of capital Tehran.

The second high-profile assassination this year after IRGC commander General Qassem Soleimani’s killing in a US air strike in January, Fakhrizadeh’s killing has drawn strong reactions in Tehran.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

