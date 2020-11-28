Iran says ‘hard revenge awaits’ scientist’s killers





The killing of Iran’s top nuclear scientist by unknown assailants is being linked to Israel by senior political, military officials in Tehran, Anadolu Agency reports.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the top-notch nuclear scientist who headed research and innovation wing at Iran’s Defense Ministry, was killed on Friday on the outskirts of capital Tehran.

The second high-profile assassination this year after IRGC commander General Qassem Soleimani’s killing in a US air strike in January, Fakhrizadeh’s killing has drawn strong reactions in Tehran.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

