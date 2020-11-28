Chinese academics say COVID-19 spread in India months before Wuhan outbreak





The coronavirus did not start in Wuhan but instead emerged in India last summer, Chinese academics have boldly claimed, as tensions continue to flare between the two states amid the ongoing search for the origins of Covid-19.

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences claim the pandemic actually originated in India, explaining that a heatwave there from May to June 2019 spawned a water crisis, which in turn led to increased close contact between humans and wild animals such as monkeys.

In a preprint paper with the Lancet medical journal – meaning it has yet to be formally peer reviewed – the Chinese researchers outline their explanation of the “zoonotic transmission” of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from monkeys to humans as they shared water resources.

The researchers also say that India’s poor hygiene conditions and “less efficient” public medical system, as well as its “tropical climate” and “very young population,” were all contributing factors in the virus’s spread.

