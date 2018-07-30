Two boys canoeing during Thai floods
South

Runoff hits 100 houses in Trat

By TN / July 30, 2018

Some 100 houses in Trat province were flooded when their villages in the Borai district were hit by mountain runoff early on Saturday, officials said.

Local villagers and officials said several villages in Tambon Nonsee and Tambon Bor Ploy’s downtown were hit by the runoff at around 1.30am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close