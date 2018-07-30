Runoff hits 100 houses in Trat





Some 100 houses in Trat province were flooded when their villages in the Borai district were hit by mountain runoff early on Saturday, officials said.

Local villagers and officials said several villages in Tambon Nonsee and Tambon Bor Ploy’s downtown were hit by the runoff at around 1.30am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

