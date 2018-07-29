Luang Prabang Damp in Laos
News

Laos to work with Thailand, South Korea to probe dam collapse

By TN / July 29, 2018

The Laotian Government will work with Thailand and South Korea whose companies are stakeholders in the Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy hydropower project to investigate the cause of the collapse of its saddle dam, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith announced today, according to Vientiane Times.

The 410 MW capacity hydro plant is a joint venture between SK Engineering and Construction, Korea Western Power, both of South Korea, Thailand’s Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding PCL , and Lao Holding State Enterprise of Laos.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close