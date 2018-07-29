Laos to work with Thailand, South Korea to probe dam collapse





The Laotian Government will work with Thailand and South Korea whose companies are stakeholders in the Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy hydropower project to investigate the cause of the collapse of its saddle dam, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith announced today, according to Vientiane Times.

The 410 MW capacity hydro plant is a joint venture between SK Engineering and Construction, Korea Western Power, both of South Korea, Thailand’s Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding PCL , and Lao Holding State Enterprise of Laos.

By Thai PBS

