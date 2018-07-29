Prime Minister of Thailand Prayuth Chan-Ocha
PM conveys condolence to mudslide victims in Nan

By TN / July 29, 2018

BANGKOK, 29th July 2018 (NNT) – The Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has expressed his condolences to the people affected by mudslides in Nan province.

Gen. Prayut on Sunday (July 29th) instructed relevant officials to be on alert for mudslides and warn people against the disaster in a timely manner, after the recent mudslide incident claimed in the northern province.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul
National News Bureau of Thailand

