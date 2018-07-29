PM conveys condolence to mudslide victims in Nan





BANGKOK, 29th July 2018 (NNT) – The Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has expressed his condolences to the people affected by mudslides in Nan province.

Gen. Prayut on Sunday (July 29th) instructed relevant officials to be on alert for mudslides and warn people against the disaster in a timely manner, after the recent mudslide incident claimed in the northern province.

