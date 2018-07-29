Truck taking Thai aid to Laos plummets off cliff





A man was killed and two others were injured as their six-wheeled truck delivering donated supplies from Thailand plunged into a river Sunday on the way to help flood victims in Attapeu, Laos.

ABC Laos News reported that the truck fell from a bridge into an abyss and then the Xe-Namnoy River in Paksong, Champasak province about 10am.

