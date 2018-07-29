Boats on the Mekong River in Laos
Asia

Truck taking Thai aid to Laos plummets off cliff

By TN / July 29, 2018

A man was killed and two others were injured as their six-wheeled truck delivering donated supplies from Thailand plunged into a river Sunday on the way to help flood victims in Attapeu, Laos.

ABC Laos News reported that the truck fell from a bridge into an abyss and then the Xe-Namnoy River in Paksong, Champasak province about 10am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close