Hundreds of Thais stranded on active volcano after quake hit Indonesia

Some 500 Thais and foreigners were stranded on an active volcano on Indonesia’s Lombok island, which was hit by a powerful earthquake on Sunday morning.
The shallow 6.4magnitude quake that jolted the island triggered land and rockslides, preventing the tourists from going down the mountain.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
