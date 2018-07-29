Hundreds of Thais stranded on active volcano after quake hit Indonesia





Some 500 Thais and foreigners were stranded on an active volcano on Indonesia’s Lombok island, which was hit by a powerful earthquake on Sunday morning.

The shallow 6.4magnitude quake that jolted the island triggered land and rockslides, preventing the tourists from going down the mountain.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article