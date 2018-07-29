Sinabung volcano in Indonesia
Asia

Hundreds of Thais stranded on active volcano after quake hit Indonesia

By TN / July 29, 2018

Some 500 Thais and foreigners were stranded on an active volcano on Indonesia’s Lombok island, which was hit by a powerful earthquake on Sunday morning.

The shallow 6.4magnitude quake that jolted the island triggered land and rockslides, preventing the tourists from going down the mountain.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

