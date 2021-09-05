Phuket hospitals are nearing full capacity as new infections surge







Phuket’s provincial governor and health officials are sounding the alarm, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic on the popular resort island is approaching a critical level, with all the hospitals beds now 80% occupied and those remaining likely to be filled soon, with new infections averaging over 200 a day.

Governor Narong Woonsiew chaired a meeting of the provincial communicable disease committee yesterday (Saturday), with Dr. Kusak Kukiartkul, the provincial health chief, Wachira Phuket Hospital director Dr. Chalermpong Sukhonthaphol and vice mayor of the Phuket provincial administration organization (PAO) Mr. Anuparb Wechvanich, to assesses the latest situation and to initiate proper measures to cope with the continuing surge of infections.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





