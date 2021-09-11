Recall 9/11 on 20th Anniversary: Firefighter Remembers Day That Changed His Life Forever







WASHINGTON, September 11 (Sputnik) – Tuesday, September 11, 20 years ago became the black day for the whole of humanity which divided the lives of the majority of Americans into two parts – before and after.

Back then, Al Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia) terrorists crashed two hijacked commercial planes in the twin towers of the World Trade Center (WTC) in New York. The third plane hit the Pentagon near Washington, while the fourth hijacked plane fell down in the state of Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day and over 25,000 were injured.

According to a recent poll released ahead of the anniversary, nearly two-thirds of US adults say 9/11 permanently changed life in the country, the highest level recorded in two decades.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International





