Young boy killed in fall at Hat Yai hotel

By TN / October 19, 2018

A five-year-old boy visiting his Malaysian father died when he fell from the eighth floor of a hotel in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district on Thursday night.

Police said the accident happened at 7pm at a well-known hotel in central Hat Yai.

