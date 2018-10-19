Young boy killed in fall at Hat Yai hotel

A five-year-old boy visiting his Malaysian father died when he fell from the eighth floor of a hotel in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district on Thursday night.
Police said the accident happened at 7pm at a well-known hotel in central Hat Yai.
By The Nation
