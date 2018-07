Rescue teams will attempt to bring the 13 survivors out of Tham Luang cave in the next few days before the looming fresh monsoon rains flood the cave system again, chief of the rescue operation Narongsak Osotthanakorn said this morning.

He said the water level in the cave, the state of the health of the 12 young footballers and their coach and the weather at the moment are “most conducive” for the rescue operation.

By Thai PBS