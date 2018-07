Potential heavy rains in the next few days are forcing the rescue teams to consider extracting the 13 survivors out of Tham Luang cave sooner than they have earlier planned, chief of the rescue operation Narongsak Osotthanakorn said.

Speaking at a press briefing at around midnight, Narongsak also admitted that oxygen supply within the chamber where the 12 young footballers and their coach are sheltering has become a major concern.

By Thai PBS