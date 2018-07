Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon yesterday attributed the fatal army plane crash in the border province of Mae Hong Son on Thursday to engine failure.

The crash claimed the lives of three lieutenants — Varoj Plaengkrathok, Naruepol Pookthong and Khemmaraj Duangkaew — and injured Sgt Maj 1st Class Chachanan Khuenkaew, who is being treated at Srisangwan Hospital in Muang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSANA NANUAM

BANGKOK POST