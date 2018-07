AYUTTHAYA: At least four thieves were involved in the theft of 2.4 million baht from two ATMs in Wang Noi district, police said on Friday.

Investigators obtained closed-circuit television images taken along the escape route and observed a pickup truck similar to the one that was found burned on a local road beside an irrigation canal, about 5 kilometres from the scene of the crime, around 5am Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUNTHORN PONGPAO AND ONLINE REPORTERS

BANGKOK POST