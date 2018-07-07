Iran Executes 8 Daesh Members over 2017 Terrorist Attacks in Tehran

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Eight members of the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group convicted of carrying out attacks on Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in June 2017 were executed on Saturday.
The office of Tehran’s Prosecutor announced on Saturday morning that the eight terrorists have been executed.
A court had sentenced the terrorists to death in May for their role in last year’s terror attacks in Tehran.
Tasnim News Agency
