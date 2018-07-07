Daesh militant waving a ISIS flag
Asia

Iran Executes 8 Daesh Members over 2017 Terrorist Attacks in Tehran

By TN / July 7, 2018

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Eight members of the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group convicted of carrying out attacks on Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in June 2017 were executed on Saturday.

The office of Tehran’s Prosecutor announced on Saturday morning that the eight terrorists have been executed.

A court had sentenced the terrorists to death in May for their role in last year’s terror attacks in Tehran.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close