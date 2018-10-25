Sek Loso live in Rangsit
Sek Loso sentenced to two years 21 months imprisonment without suspension

By TN / October 25, 2018

Controversial rocker Seksan Sukpimai, better known as Sek Loso, was this morning sentenced to two years and 21 months imprisonment after he was found guilty of illegal possession of firearms, obstructing police arrest and drug abuse by the Min Buri provincial court.

The two years and 21 months jail term also included the one year and three months imprisonment earlier imposed by the court for assaulting the rocker’s former wife.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

