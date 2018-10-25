Thai fish sauce in a supermarket
PM says not all Thai fish sauce products banned by US

By TN / October 25, 2018

BANGKOK, 25th October 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha insists that the United States has not banned all fish sauce products from Thailand, saying only those made by two manufacturers are yet to meet the standard requirements.

Despite the Ministry of Commerce’s past advice, the manufacturers of the two particular fish sauce brands are still unable to comply with such criteria he said. The PM cited the need for the producers to improve their production methods in order for the ban to be lifted.

