Pig farming in Chiang Mai
Asia

China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Guizhou province

By TN / October 25, 2018

China reported a new African swine fever outbreak in the province of Guizhou on Thursday.

The new case, the first confirmed in the southwestern province, was found on a small farm with 10 pigs in Biji city, Guizhou, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement published on its website, Reuters.com reported.

Full story: iran-daily.com

IRAN DAILY

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close