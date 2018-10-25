China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Guizhou province

China reported a new African swine fever outbreak in the province of Guizhou on Thursday.
The new case, the first confirmed in the southwestern province, was found on a small farm with 10 pigs in Biji city, Guizhou, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement published on its website, Reuters.com reported.
Full story: iran-daily.com
IRAN DAILY
