A Singaporean cyclist has been killed after being run over by a truck in Hang Dong.

The victim, named as retired businessman Denison Seah, 57, who had been living in Chiang Mai for three years, is reported by Singaporean media to have run over buy a 5-ton truck while on a ride with a Thai friend Sunday morning, July 1.

Full story: Chiang Mai One

