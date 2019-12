PHUKET: Tributes have flowed online for 35-year-old Canadian tourist Sean Cundell of Ottawa after he died in a motorbike collision with a tuk-tuk in Chalong last week.

Maj Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed that the accident occurred shortly before 1:30am last Thursday (Dec 12).

By The Phuket News

