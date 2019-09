CHON BURI: A Canadian tourist, 51, was killed when a big bike doing wheelies crashed into his motorcycle in Pattaya early Friday. The 25-year-old big bike rider was badly hurt.

The fatal crash occurred in front of Foodland supermarket on Pattaya Klang Road in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district, said police who were reported at around 3am.

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

