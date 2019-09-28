Sat. Sep 28th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Finland Stakes on Women-Only Swimming Pool Hours for the Sake of Muslim Migrants

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
Muslim woman wearing a burkini.

Muslim woman wearing a burkini. Photo: Engin Akyurt / Pexels.


According to the Finnish Swimming Teaching and Lifesaving Federation, the long-term goal is to train immigrant-background instructors, who can teach courses in their own language.

A number of Finnish swimming pools, public and private alike, have introduced ladies-only shifts or special courses geared towards immigrants in an attempt to encourage Muslim women to learn how to swim, national broadcaster Yle reported.

Among others, the Finnish Swimming Teaching and Lifesaving Federation, an organisation dedicated to improving swimming skills and reducing drowning deaths in Finland, has specifically launched a course aimed at cultivating swimming skills and knowledge among immigrants. This is part of the Swimming Skills for All project, funded by the Finnish National Agency for Education.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Six charged over sex offences at ‘Lunlabelle’ party house

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Former French President Jacques Chirac Dies at 86

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Trump accepts Prayut’s invitation to visit Thailand

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Floods subsiding in Northeast but rain continues

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Saudi Arabia eyes improved tourism with new visa system

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Fake Brand Name Products Seized near Thai-Cambodian Border

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Six charged over sex offences at ‘Lunlabelle’ party house

5 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close