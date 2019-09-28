Finland Stakes on Women-Only Swimming Pool Hours for the Sake of Muslim Migrants





According to the Finnish Swimming Teaching and Lifesaving Federation, the long-term goal is to train immigrant-background instructors, who can teach courses in their own language.

A number of Finnish swimming pools, public and private alike, have introduced ladies-only shifts or special courses geared towards immigrants in an attempt to encourage Muslim women to learn how to swim, national broadcaster Yle reported.

Among others, the Finnish Swimming Teaching and Lifesaving Federation, an organisation dedicated to improving swimming skills and reducing drowning deaths in Finland, has specifically launched a course aimed at cultivating swimming skills and knowledge among immigrants. This is part of the Swimming Skills for All project, funded by the Finnish National Agency for Education.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

