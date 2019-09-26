Thu. Sep 26th, 2019

Former French President Jacques Chirac Dies at 86

Jacques Chirac at SIA in 1990

Jacques Chirac at SIA in 1990. Photo: ©Jean Weber INRA DIST.


Jacques Chirac, who led France from 1995 to 2007, died on Thursday, his son-in-law told media. EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has expressed condolences to Chirac’s family, adding that he is “devastated” by the death of the ex-president.

Chirac was born in 1932 into the family of an executive for an aircraft company. He began his civil service career in the 1950s and even joined the Communists, but in 1967 ran as a Gaullist for a seat in the National Assembly.

After serving as minister of agriculture and minister of the interior, he became the head of government twice and was the mayor of Paris from 1977 to 1995.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

