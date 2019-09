A man who used his mobile phone camera to take “upskirt” photos on escalators was arrested by Bangkok metropolitan police at a BTS station on Wednesday, 25.

The 40-year-old upskirt photographer, was arrested on September 25 at a Bangkok BTS station after a woman complained that he had taken inappropriate snaps while she was travelling up an escalator.

The man is now in custody at Bang Sue Police Station.

TN

