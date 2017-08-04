Massive Fire Tears Through Torch Tower in Dubai

The fifth-tallest residential building in the world went up in flames in the wee hours of Friday morning.

“Massive fire just started in the skyscraper opposite us in Dubai Marina,” journalist John O’Nolan said on social media.

The fire spread over dozens of floors. The tower, called the Marina Torch or Torch Tower, has 86 stories, 79 above ground, and stands at 1,105 feet (336.8 meters) tall. For a brief period, it was the tallest residential building in the world, passing the Q1 building in Gold Coast, Australia. In 2012 a building across the street from the Torch became the tallest residential skyscraper in the world – until 2015, when 432 Park Avenue in New York claimed the top spot.

Sputnik International