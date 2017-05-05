English language “losing importance,” EU’s Juncker says

PanARMENIAN.Net – European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has told a conference on the EU that “English is losing importance in Europe”, according to BBC News.

He was speaking in Florence, Italy, amid tensions with the UK government over looming Brexit negotiations.

“Slowly but surely English is losing importance in Europe and also because France has an election,” he said, explaining his choice of French.

He called the UK decision to leave the EU “a tragedy”.

Laughter and applause greeted his comment about the English language, and he could be seen smiling wryly.

