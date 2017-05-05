Friday, May 5, 2017
English language “losing importance,” EU’s Juncker says

Former Luxembourg Prime Minister and current European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
PanARMENIAN.Net – European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has told a conference on the EU that “English is losing importance in Europe”, according to BBC News.

He was speaking in Florence, Italy, amid tensions with the UK government over looming Brexit negotiations.

“Slowly but surely English is losing importance in Europe and also because France has an election,” he said, explaining his choice of French.

He called the UK decision to leave the EU “a tragedy”.

Laughter and applause greeted his comment about the English language, and he could be seen smiling wryly.

