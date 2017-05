BANGKOK, 5 May 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has expressed readiness to support the manufacturing of bio-pharmaceuticals in Thailand to reduce imports and increase public access to medicine.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha led a team to visit Siam Bioscience Co., Ltd. which has partnered with Mahidol University to manufacture bio-pharmaceuticals.

