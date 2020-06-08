Police general shunted after landing helicopter at temple

Police general shunted after landing helicopter at temple1 min read
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A senior regional officer of the Tourism Police Bureau has been transferred to headquarters pending investigation after social media showed his helicopter landing inside the compound of a famous temple.
Tourism Police chief Pol Lt Gen Chettha Komolwattana signed the order moving Pol Maj Gen Krissak Songmoolnak, chief of the Tourist Police Division 3 based in Phuket, to the Bangkok head office effective on Monday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Nujaree Raekrun
BANGKOK POST