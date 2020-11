The cabinet has approved a law amendment bill that allows women with pregnancies of not more than 12 weeks to get an abortion.

If approved by the House of Representatives early next year, the bill will let such women have abortion if they “insist on terminating the pregnancies”.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

