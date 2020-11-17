November 17, 2020

Pattaya chosen as one of the best 9 fishing destinations in the world for German travellers

Speedboats in Pattaya

Speedboats in Pattaya. Photo: Alex Kislow / flickr.


Pattaya has been chosen as one of the best 9 fishing destinations in the world for German travellers looking for warmer weather in winter.

What’s even better is that despite restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Germans are still able to travel to Thailand at this time. This makes it one of only three places on the list that don’t have an official travel warning from the German government, alongside the Azores and Cuba.

In addition, fishing is relatively Covid-friendly, as it involves little contact with strangers and takes you out on the water, far from large crowds you might associate with other holiday activities such as partying or sunbathing.

The list was created by FishingBooker, Germany’s largest booking website for fishing charters. They selected the destinations based on popularity among German travellers, crowdedness, warmer and sunnier weather than in Germany in the winter months, as well as quality of sport fishing and the presence of other social distancing-friendly activities.

The full list of destinations is as follows:

– Pattaya, Thailand
– Marsa Alam, Egypt
– Po Delta, Italy
– Santorini, Greece
– Malé, Maldives
– Ponta Delgada, Azores
– Bali, Indonesia
– Havanna, Cuba
– Side, Turkey

Full article (in German language): fishingbooker.de

FishingBooker

