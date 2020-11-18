Government won’t block political expression, but law will be strictly enforced

Government won’t block political expression, but law will be strictly enforced1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri has insisted that the government has not considered blocking political expression, but wants protesters to be constructive and comply with the law as well as the good traditions of Thailand.
Mr Anucha said the main concern of the government is communication on social media, as quite a lot of fake news has been published and the dissidents have been taunted. This will lead to conflicts, misunderstandings and problems that can escalate.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand