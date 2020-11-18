Wichit police nab 7-Eleven thief

Wichit police nab 7-Eleven thief1 min read
PHUKET: Police confirmed today (Nov 18) that they have arrested and charged the knife-wielding man who robbed the 7-Eleven store in Wichit last Wednesday.
Wichit Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabodi reported that police were able to locate the man after checking CCTV footage from cameras along the route that the thief used to flee after the robbery. It transpired that he had fled into an internet café on Sakdidet Rd in Wichit.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News