Wichit police nab 7-Eleven thief





PHUKET: Police confirmed today (Nov 18) that they have arrested and charged the knife-wielding man who robbed the 7-Eleven store in Wichit last Wednesday.

Wichit Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabodi reported that police were able to locate the man after checking CCTV footage from cameras along the route that the thief used to flee after the robbery. It transpired that he had fled into an internet café on Sakdidet Rd in Wichit.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



